Johannesburg Test: SA respond well in pursuit of 240

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 09:02 pm 2 min read

Keegan Petersen walks back after scoring 28 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The second Test match between South Africa and India is well poised at stumps on Day 3. India set SA a target of 240 after managing 266/10 in their second innings. South Africa have lost two wickets in response and have gone past the 100-run mark (118/2). The hosts need another 122 runs to win the Test and have a crucial Day 4 ahead.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

India resumed Day 3 on 85/2 as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane converted their overnight 41-run stand to 111, adding 70. Kagiso Rabada hit back for SA, claiming three quick wickets as India headed to lunch on 188/6. The third session saw Shardul Thakur and Hanuma Vihari help India post 266. In response, the Proteas top-order has been terrific, doing a commendable job.

SA SA's top-order shines in chase of 240

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa got the perfect start in their chase of 240. Openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar added 47 runs in 10 overs. Markram was terrific, hitting six fours in a 38-ball 31. This helped SA get the desired flow as Keegan Petersen joined Elgar and together they stitched a 46-run stand. It was a positive approach by the Proteas batters.

Duo Pujara and Rahane scored fifties on Day 3

Earlier in session 1, Pujara and Rahane played a positive brand of cricket and got quick runs. Pujara (53) struck his 32nd Test fifty. Rahane got his 25th fifty after scoring a 78-ball 58. They were short of runs and needed something substantial after failing in the first innings. And just when things mattered, the two showed a lot of composure.

Information India dismiss Markram and Petersen

India got the crucial scalps of Markram and Petersen. A tentative push saw Markram get trapped LBW by Shardul Thakur. And then, R Ashwin dismissed the dangerous Petersen. Notably, Ashwin became the first Indian spinner since Anil Kumble to claim a wicket at the Wanderers.

Information An exciting phase of cricket in the second session

From 155/2, India were reduced to 184/6. Kagiso Rabada was sensational, taking three wickets. The second session saw Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur chip in with crucial runs for India as SA got the remaining four wickets. SA batted for seven overs next, managing 34/0.