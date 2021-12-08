Sports Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Decoding their captaincy stats

Rohit Sharma has replaced Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain

Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma will be leading Team India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa this month. Rohit, who took over the captain of India in T20Is post the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, will be eager to make his presence felt in the 50-over format as well. We decode the captaincy stats between Rohit and his predecessor Virat Kohli.

Rohit was earlier named India's T20I captain after Kohli decided to step down post the T20 World Cup. This comes as a natural move by the BCCI to hand Rohit the leadership duty in ODIs too. It's a step up for Rohit, who will now hope to get Team India more success. Moreover, he has been promoted as the vice-captain in Tests as well.

Kohli T20Is Looking at Kohli's T20I captaincy stats

Kohli led in 50 T20Is, winning 30 of them. While India lost 16, two of them were abandoned. Two were won through Super Overs. He has recorded the second-most wins among Indian captains after MS Dhoni (42). Kohli is the seventh player after Dhoni, Eoin Morgan, William Porterfield, Aaron Finch, Kane Williamson, and Asghar Afghan to lead a side in 50 or more T20Is.

Rohit T20Is Here's how Rohit has fared as captain in T20Is

Rohit, who was India's T20I vice-captain, had led the side in Kohli's absence several times. Post the T20 WC, his first assignment as full captain was against New Zealand last month. Overall, Rohit has led India in 22 T20Is to date. He has secured 18 wins and just four losses at a win percentage of 81.81.

Kohli ODIs Kohli enjoyed terrific numbers as ODI captain

Kohli led India in 95 ODIs - fourth-highest among Indian captains after MS Dhoni (200), Mohammad Azharuddin (174), and Sourav Ganguly (146). Under Kohli, India won 65 ODIs, lost 27, and tied one. Meanwhile, one match didn't have a result. Kohli has been India's most successful ODI captain (minimum 20 ODIs) in terms of win percentage (70.43).

Do you know? Rohit has a win percentage of 80.00 in ODIs

So far, Rohit has led Team India in 10 ODI matches. Under his leadership, India have won eight matches, besides losing twice. He has a win percentage of 80.00.