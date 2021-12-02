Sports Ashes 2021/22: Alex Carey set to make his Test debut

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 01:21 pm

Alex Carey will be the 461st player to get the baggy green

Australia's Alex Carey is set to make his Test debut in the opening match of the 2021/22 Ashes series in Brisbane. The 30-year-old has been named the wicket-keeper in the Playing XI by Cricket Australia for the game. Carey has replaced former Australian captain Tim Paine, who remains on an indefinite break. The latter had left captaincy in the wake of a sexting scandal.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Australia required a solid wicket-keeper after Paine went on a break. Carey was the front-runner to replace the latter. He has already represented Australia in 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is. The left-handed batter has amassed 1,203 runs from 45 ODIs at an average of 36.45. He also owns a hundred and five half-centuries. Carey is expected to play as a floater in the XI.

Form A look at Carey's recent numbers

Carey has racked up mere 153 runs in eight Sheffield Shield innings at an average of 21.85 this season. Recently, he slammed a ton (101) against Queensland in the One-Day Cup match. Carey has scored 2,466 runs from 45 First-class games at an average of 34.73. The tally includes 5 centuries and 13 half-centuries. He has a career-best score of 143.

Carey 461st player to get the baggy green

Carey will be the 461st player to get the baggy green. Former Australian Test captain Paine made way for Carey. Last month, Paine opted for a mental health break after resigning as captain. Carey has been preferred over uncapped wicket-keeper Josh Inglis. The latter will instead play for Australia 'A', against the England Lions team, ahead of the Ashes.

Information Australia's squad for first Ashes Test

Australia's squad for first Ashes Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Schedule Ashes 2021/22: A look at the schedule

Brisbane will host the Ashes opener on December 8. The second Test will be a Day/Night affair at the Adelaide Oval (December 16). As stated, the MCG hosts the Boxing Day Test, starting December 26. The New Year's Test (January 5) will be hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), while Perth's Optus stadium is scheduled to host the fifth Test (January 14).