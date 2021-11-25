IPL 2022: CSK set to retain Dhoni for three seasons

Chennai Super Kings are set to retain their captain, MS Dhoni, for the following three seasons of the Indian Premier League. The Indian Express reported about the same on Thursday. As per the newspaper, the franchise will also retain all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have released Shreyas Iyer, as per reports. Here are further details.

A mega auction will be conducted ahead of the next IPL season. The eight existing IPL teams can retain a maximum of four players before the same. As per the BCCI, the teams can retain a maximum of three Indian players, while the number of overseas players should be restricted to two. The franchises have to submit their final lists by November 30.

Earlier this month, Dhoni revealed that he would play his final T20 match in Chennai. Dhoni, who led CSK to their fourth IPL title this year, dropped a massive hint as the speculations over his future continued to grow. "Hopefully, my last T20 match will be in Chennai," he had said. The 40-year-old remains the most successful IPL captain in terms of match-wins.

Besides keeping Dhoni, CSK will likely retain Jadeja and Gaikwad, who played pivotal roles as the Yellow Army won the IPL 2021. Jadeja proved with mettle with his all-round skills, while Gaikwad won the Orange Cap. It has been learned that the franchise is in talks with English all-rounder Moeen Ali for the same. Left-arm pacer Sam Curran is also in line.

Here is the list of players retained, as per the Indian Express. Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah. Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell.