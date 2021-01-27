-
IPL 2021 Player Auction to be held on February 18
The auction for the upcoming Indian Premier League edition is set to be held on February 18 in Chennai.
Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development on Wednesday.
The auction is expected to be a short one, with only one day likely to be designated for the event.
Here is more on the same.
Twitter Post
IPL 2021 Auction to be held on February 18
Information
Players with no IPL contract can submit the auction agreement
Reportedly, the Indian players with no IPL contract, can fill the player auction agreement for participating, and submit it online on February 4 by 5 PM. Besides, the originals can be sent by post till February 12.
Franchises
KXIP enter the auction with biggest purse
Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse of Rs. 53.20 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore also gained Rs. 35.90 crore by releasing several marquee players.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained the most number of players (22).
Rajasthan Royals, lead by Sanju Samson, would aim to fill the remaining slots (Rs. 34.85 crore).
Information
IPL 2021: A look at the purse remaining for teams
IPL 2021 Auction; purse remaining: RCB (Rs. 35.9 crore), SRH (Rs. 10.75 crore), DC (Rs. 9 crore), KKR (Rs. 10.85 crore), RR (Rs. 34.85 crore), KXIP (Rs. 53.2 crore), CSK (Rs. 22.9 crore), MI (Rs. 15.35 crore).
IPL
IPL 2021 expected to be held in April-May
The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League ran from September until November, in the UAE.
Notably, the cash-rich league was shifted outside India due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
As per reports, the 14th edition of the IPL is slated to be held in its original April-May window.
However, the venues and dates for the same are yet to be announced by the BCCI.