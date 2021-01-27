Arsenal staged an astonishing comeback against Southampton to beat them 3-1 in the Premier League encounter on Tuesday. Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, and Alexandre Lacazette completed their turnaround after Southampton were powered by Stuart Armstrong's opener initially. With this, Arsenal have extended their winning streak to five games, climbing to eighth spot in the standings. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

In the third minute, Arsenal were stunned, with Armstrong's volley putting the hosts in front. However, Pepe came up with the equalizer five minutes later, capitalizing upon Granit Xhaka's incredible through-ball. Saka added a second in the 39th minute to complete the comeback of Arsenal in the game. He then set up Lacazette, who scored the winner in the 72nd minute.

Information Lacazette attains a special milestone for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has become the first Arsenal player to reach 10 goals across all competitions in the ongoing season. Interestingly, he has now hit double figures for goals in all four seasons since joining the Gunners in 2017/18.

Saka Saka scores in consecutive Premier League appearances

Teenage winger Bukayo Saka produced another impressive performance in Arsenal's victory. He scored in the first half and eventually assisted Lacazette to add the finishing touch. With this, the 19-year-old has become just the second English teenager to score for Arsenal in consecutive Premier League appearances after Ashley Cole in October 2000. Previously, he scored against Newcastle United as Arsenal won 3-0.

Feats A look at the other feats