Arsenal registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on a snowy Saturday night at The Hawthorns. This was their third Premier League victory in a row, which saw them climb to 11th spot on the points table. Meanwhile, West Brom remain 19th, reeling in the relegation zone. Here are the records that were broken in the match.

Match How did the match pan out?

Arsenal took the lead after 20 minutes when Kieran Tierney scored with a clean strike. A few minutes later, the Gunners doubled their lead with Bukayo Saka adding a second. Saka was at the helm again in the second half. In the 60th minute, he crossed into the area before Alexandre Lacazette netted one. The latter struck again to make it a one-sided affair.

Information Arsenal script this record under Mikel Arteta

According to Opta, Arsenal's 4-0 win against West Brom was their biggest margin of victory in a competitive away game under Mikel Arteta. Notably, Arsenal have now won three consecutive games in the ongoing season (4-0 vs WBA, 1-0 vs BHA, 3-1 vs CHE).

Opta stats Lacazette, Saka reach these feats

Lacazette has scored five away Premier League goals in 2020/21, his best such tally in a single season. Meanwhile, Saka has been directly involved in 22 goals across all competitions (7 goals, 15 assists) since the start of last season. This is the second-most tally of goals and assists by a teenager, currently playing for a Premier League side after Mason Greenwood.

Do you know? First Scottish to score an away PL goal for Arsenal

Youngster Tierney opened the account for Arsenal in the game. The 23-year-old cut into the penalty area, having smashed an unstoppable strike. Notably, he is the first Scottish player to score an away Premier League goal for Arsenal.

Elation The perfect way to start a New Year: Saka