Last updated on Jan 03, 2021, 01:15 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Arsenal registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on a snowy Saturday night at The Hawthorns.
This was their third Premier League victory in a row, which saw them climb to 11th spot on the points table.
Meanwhile, West Brom remain 19th, reeling in the relegation zone.
Here are the records that were broken in the match.
Arsenal took the lead after 20 minutes when Kieran Tierney scored with a clean strike.
A few minutes later, the Gunners doubled their lead with Bukayo Saka adding a second.
Saka was at the helm again in the second half. In the 60th minute, he crossed into the area before Alexandre Lacazette netted one.
The latter struck again to make it a one-sided affair.
According to Opta, Arsenal's 4-0 win against West Brom was their biggest margin of victory in a competitive away game under Mikel Arteta. Notably, Arsenal have now won three consecutive games in the ongoing season (4-0 vs WBA, 1-0 vs BHA, 3-1 vs CHE).
Lacazette has scored five away Premier League goals in 2020/21, his best such tally in a single season.
Meanwhile, Saka has been directly involved in 22 goals across all competitions (7 goals, 15 assists) since the start of last season.
This is the second-most tally of goals and assists by a teenager, currently playing for a Premier League side after Mason Greenwood.
Youngster Tierney opened the account for Arsenal in the game. The 23-year-old cut into the penalty area, having smashed an unstoppable strike. Notably, he is the first Scottish player to score an away Premier League goal for Arsenal.
Saka expressed his contentment following the win.
"The perfect way to start the New Year, we've won three in a row so we want to keep building. We're really happy with the performance," he reflected on Arsenal's run.
"It was so cold but I was getting so many touches in good positions, so I enjoyed the game a lot."
