Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is set to welcome former boss Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge with his Tottenham side on Sunday in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2020-21 season. Third-placed Chelsea will hope to stall toppers Spurs in a crunch match. Both teams have been on a splendid run of late and it's a matter of fine margins that could define this encounter.

Team news Chelsea vs Spurs: Team news and selection

For the Blues, winger Christian Pulisic has returned to training post a hamstring injury that saw him miss action for a month. His return means that Lampard has a full squad at his disposal. Tottenham will be without defender Toby Alderweireld because of the groin problem he suffered against Manchester City last week. Steven Bergwijn, Hugo Lloris and Giovani Lo Celso could return.

CHETOT Nothing to separate the two sides

On a realistic note, both teams will believe that they are in for a title race this season after all the early promise. Both teams have a goal difference of +12, besides Chelsea (22) scoring one more than Spurs (21). Defensively, Chelsea (10) have conceded one more than Spurs (9). Spurs are unbeaten in eight league games, whereas, Chelsea (7) have also enjoyed comforts.

Stats A look at the stats ahead of the match

Chelsea have recorded three successive Premier League games against Tottenham. The Blues are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions (W8, D5). Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions. Son Heung-min has scored nine league goals so far this season. He will hope to reach double figures and equal Gary Lineker's record for Spurs.

Details Dream11 team prediction and predicted line-ups

Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Mendy; James, Dier, Silva, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Kante; Son (c), Mount, Werner (vc); Kane. Chelsea predicted starting XI: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Havertz, Kante, Mount; Ziyech, Abraham, Werner. Tottenham predicted starting XI: Lloris; Doherty, Rodon, Dier, Reguilon; Sissoko, Hojbjerg; Son, Ndombele, Bergwijn; Kane.

Information Timing and TV listing