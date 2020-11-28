In another blow, a seventh Pakistan cricketer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, putting the tour in doubt. The updated comes as the team remains confined to the hotel in Christchurch. Notably, the Pakistanis have already received a warning from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for breach of COVID-19 protocols. Earlier, as many as six Pakistan players returned COVID-positive upon arriving in New Zealand.

Statement The Ministry of Health confirmed the development

New Zealand's Ministry of Health confirmed the development on Saturday. It also added the remainder of squad besides the other six players, has tested negative. "One additional member of the Pakistan cricket squad has today tested positive," a statement read. "The remainder of the results from the squad's day-three swab testing, apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative."

Information The touring party to go undergo further tests on Monday

The entire Pakistan touring party will undergo further tests on Monday. In the meantime, they remain confined to their rooms after permission to train while in isolation was revoked by New Zealand authorities. The ministry said exemptions allowing teams to train "are difficult to obtain".

Breach CEO Wasim Khan warns Pakistan players after protocol breach

On Friday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan addressed the players after the New Zealand cricket board reported breach of COVID-19 protocols. He advised the players to adhere to guidelines during the mandatory quarantine period. The PCB CEO had to intervene as the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.

Warning 'They will send us home' Khan warns Pakistan players

Here is what Khan said to the players. "Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they've given us a final warning. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they'll send us home," he stated.

Squad Six Pakistan players had tested positive for COVID-19

The Pakistan contingent landed in Auckland on a chartered flight with special permission obtained from the New Zealand government. After that, they began their 14-day quarantine period in Christchurch. However, as many as six Pakistan players turned out to be COVID-positive upon landing in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the PCB claimed there were no positive tests in the squad that flew from Lahore, initially.

Schedule NZ vs PAK: A look at the official schedule