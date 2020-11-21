Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has said he feels 'very comfortable' ahead of the long series against Australia. India are set to play three ODIs, three T20Is and a four-match Test series against Australia, starting November 27. Shami said his performance for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season has put him in the right zone. Here's more.

Confident I am very comfortable at the moment, says Shami

"My performances for KXIP in IPL has given me a lot of confidence and put me in the right zone," Shami told BCCI.TV on Saturday. Shami said that there is no burden on him. "The biggest advantage is that I can now prepare for the upcoming series without any pressure. There is no burden on me. I am very comfortable at the moment."

Test cricket 'My focus area has been the red ball'

Shami stated that Test matches are a priority for him as he is trying to get into the groove during the training sessions. "We are going to have a long tour starting with the white ball followed by pink and red ball Tests. My focus area has been the red ball and I am working on my lengths and seam movement," he added.

Schedule Australia vs India: A look at the full schedule

The tour will begin on November 27 with the ODI series, followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. Meanwhile, the three T20Is will be held on December 4, 6, and 8. The opening Test in Adelaide (Day/Night) will begin on December 17. Besides, MCG (December 26-30), SCG (January 7-11), and Adelaide Oval (January 15-19) will host the next three Tests.

Quote Shami claimed 20 wickets in the IPL 2020 season