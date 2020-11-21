Last updated on Nov 21, 2020, 05:13 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Australia are set to host India in a gruelling tour, which will commence on November 27 with the three-match ODI series.
Notably, the first two ODIs will be held at the SCG, a venue where spin takes centre stage.
Hence, leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa are expected to be at the helm.
Let us compare their numbers in One-Day Internationals.
India's marquee wrist spinner, Chahal, made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2016.
He impressed with bowling figures of 1/27, including an economy-rate of 2.70.
After four years, Chahal has emerged as one of the front-line Indian spinners in white-ball cricket.
As of now, he has scalped 91 ODI wickets from 52 games at an average of 25.84.
A few months before Chahal burst on to international circuit, Zampa earned his maiden ODI cap.
He played his debut ODI against New Zealand in the same year at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington.
In the game, Zampa was among wickets, having recorded figures of 2/57.
Ever since, he has scalped a total of 85 wickets at a slightly higher average (33.45) than Chahal.
On India's previous tour Down Under, Chahal registered his best bowling figures in ODIs.
His 6/42 helped India clinch a seven-wicket victory over Australia at the MCG.
Interestingly, he became the seventh Indian and only the third wrist-spinner from the nation to take a six-for in this format.
Chahal also became the eighth spinner to have bagged a five-wicket haul in Australia (ODIs).
Three months later, Zampa claimed his best match haul in the ODI against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi. His 4/43 powered Australia to an 80-run victory. Notably, he registered the best ODI figures by an Australian leg-spinner since Stuart MacGill's 4/19 (in 2000).
Over the years, both Chahal and Zampa have been more effective in foreign conditions.
The former has taken 51 ODI wickets from 26 games at 22.50 away from home, while he owns 22 at home.
On the other hand, Zampa has picked up mere 10 wickets in 11 games at home.
Paradoxically, he has accounted for 54 wickets in away games.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.