Australia are set to host India in a gruelling tour, which will commence on November 27 with the three-match ODI series. Notably, the first two ODIs will be held at the SCG, a venue where spin takes centre stage. Hence, leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa are expected to be at the helm. Let us compare their numbers in One-Day Internationals.

Chahal A look at the ODI career of Chahal

India's marquee wrist spinner, Chahal, made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in 2016. He impressed with bowling figures of 1/27, including an economy-rate of 2.70. After four years, Chahal has emerged as one of the front-line Indian spinners in white-ball cricket. As of now, he has scalped 91 ODI wickets from 52 games at an average of 25.84.

Zampa Zampa's performance in ODI cricket

A few months before Chahal burst on to international circuit, Zampa earned his maiden ODI cap. He played his debut ODI against New Zealand in the same year at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington. In the game, Zampa was among wickets, having recorded figures of 2/57. Ever since, he has scalped a total of 85 wickets at a slightly higher average (33.45) than Chahal.

Record When Chahal scripted history in Australia

On India's previous tour Down Under, Chahal registered his best bowling figures in ODIs. His 6/42 helped India clinch a seven-wicket victory over Australia at the MCG. Interestingly, he became the seventh Indian and only the third wrist-spinner from the nation to take a six-for in this format. Chahal also became the eighth spinner to have bagged a five-wicket haul in Australia (ODIs).

Do you know? Best ODI figures by an Australian leg-spinner since 2000

Three months later, Zampa claimed his best match haul in the ODI against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi. His 4/43 powered Australia to an 80-run victory. Notably, he registered the best ODI figures by an Australian leg-spinner since Stuart MacGill's 4/19 (in 2000).

Home/Away Here are the home and away records