Traveling via trains in India should now become safer

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:00 pm Jul 13, 202506:00 pm

The Indian Railways has decided to install CCTV cameras in all its 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives. Each coach will be fitted with four dome-type cameras, while each locomotive will have six. The move comes after successful trials on Northern Railway's loco engines and coaches. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety by deterring miscreants and organized gangs who target unsuspecting travelers.