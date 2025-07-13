Traveling via trains in India should now become safer
What's the story
The Indian Railways has decided to install CCTV cameras in all its 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives. Each coach will be fitted with four dome-type cameras, while each locomotive will have six. The move comes after successful trials on Northern Railway's loco engines and coaches. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety by deterring miscreants and organized gangs who target unsuspecting travelers.
Technical specifications
STQC certified cameras to be used
The CCTV cameras will be STQC certified and are expected to provide high-quality footage even at speeds over 100km/h and in low light conditions. The Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized on using best-in-class equipment for this project. He also encouraged exploring artificial intelligence (AI) integration with the data captured by these cameras in association with the IndiaAI mission.
Privacy considerations
Cameras to be installed in common movement areas
The CCTV cameras will be installed in common movement areas of coaches, such as near doors, to improve safety without compromising passenger privacy. The initiative is part of Indian Railways' modernization efforts to offer a safe, secure, and passenger-friendly travel experience.