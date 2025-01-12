What's the story

A proposed railway project connecting Madurai and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu was canceled, leading to a row between the state and the central governments.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Tamil Nadu government had communicated its decision not to pursue the project.

However, this has been vehemently denied by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.