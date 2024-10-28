Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a promising start, the film 'Jigra' has seen a significant drop in box office collections, earning just ₹31.1cr in 17 days.

The movie's performance varied across India, with the highest Hindi occupancy in Chennai at 67.75%, while cities like Surat and Lucknow saw lower occupancies.

'Jigra' box office collection

'Jigra's struggles continue, collects ₹31.1cr in 17 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Oct 28, 2024

What's the story The Vasan Bala-directed Bollywood film Jigra, produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, has been struggling at the box office. After 17 days of release, the movie has only managed to accumulate an estimated ₹31.1cr net in India across all languages by earning ₹0.75cr on Day 17. Despite featuring popular actors like Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles, the film's performance remains underwhelming.

Second-week slump

'Jigra' witnessed a significant drop in 2nd week

The film's box office journey has been marred by huge drops in collections. After raking in ₹22.45cr net in the first week, Jigra witnessed a sharp 69.49% decline in the second week, adding only ₹6.85cr to its total earnings. Then, its third Friday brought in a mere ₹0.4cr but there was a slight uptick on the third Saturday with collections rising to ₹0.65cr net for all languages across India.

Occupancy report

'Jigra' recorded low Hindi occupancy on 17th day

On its 17th day, Jigra managed an overall Hindi occupancy of a mere 14.05%. The film's performance was also mixed across different regions in India. In Mumbai, the overall occupancy was slightly better at 15.75% while in the National Capital Region (NCR), it was lower at 11%. Meanwhile, Bengaluru and Kolkata recorded higher occupancies of 21.25% and 19% respectively.

Regional performance

'Jigra' witnessed highest occupancy in Chennai

Among all regions, Chennai saw the highest overall Hindi occupancy for Jigra at 67.75%. Meanwhile, cities like Surat and Lucknow reported lower occupancies of 10.5% and 9.25% respectively. These numbers indicate the varying audience response to the film across different parts of India. Despite its star-studded cast and high-profile production team, Jigra has failed to make a mark at the box office so far.