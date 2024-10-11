Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut has once again criticized Alia Bhatt's work, this time targeting her film 'Jigra'.

Despite the criticism, Alia maintains respect for Kangana, acknowledging her right to her opinion.

Amidst the controversy, 'Jigra' has received mixed reviews, with some praising Alia's performance and even dubbing her the "lady superstar". Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Alia Bhatt

Kangana's 'women-centric films' jibe aimed at Alia's 'Jigra'? Find out

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:53 pm Oct 11, 202406:53 pm

What's the story The release of Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra, a jailbreak drama produced by Dharma Productions, has been met with a cryptic Instagram Story from actor Kangana Ranaut. The post read, "When you destroy woman centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." This indirect criticism is being interpreted as a veiled jibe at Bhatt's film.

Past disputes

Ranaut's history of criticizing Bhatt's work

This isn't the first time Ranaut has taken a dig at Bhatt's work. In an interview with News18, she criticized Bhatt's Udta Punjab and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat after her film Emergency was delayed due to certification issues. She had also expressed disappointment over Gully Boy, saying, "I am embarrassed... What is there to beat in Gully Boy Performance... same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please."

Professional respect

Bhatt's response to Ranaut's criticism

Despite Ranaut's past digs, Bhatt has always chosen to be respectful. She said, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way." The statement came after Ranaut slammed Bhatt for her performance in Gully Boy.

Audience reaction

'Jigra' received mixed reviews despite controversy

Despite the controversy over Ranaut's indirect criticism, Jigra has got a mixed response from audiences. The film, which narrates the story of Satya Anand who breaks jail to free her falsely accused brother Ankur Anand, has been lauded for Bhatt's performance. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that after watching Jigra, they understand why she's called the "lady superstar."