Kangana's 'women-centric films' jibe aimed at Alia's 'Jigra'? Find out
The release of Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra, a jailbreak drama produced by Dharma Productions, has been met with a cryptic Instagram Story from actor Kangana Ranaut. The post read, "When you destroy woman centric films and make sure that they don't work, they don't work, even when you make them. Read that again. Thanks." This indirect criticism is being interpreted as a veiled jibe at Bhatt's film.
Ranaut's history of criticizing Bhatt's work
This isn't the first time Ranaut has taken a dig at Bhatt's work. In an interview with News18, she criticized Bhatt's Udta Punjab and Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat after her film Emergency was delayed due to certification issues. She had also expressed disappointment over Gully Boy, saying, "I am embarrassed... What is there to beat in Gully Boy Performance... same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please."
Bhatt's response to Ranaut's criticism
Despite Ranaut's past digs, Bhatt has always chosen to be respectful. She said, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way." The statement came after Ranaut slammed Bhatt for her performance in Gully Boy.
'Jigra' received mixed reviews despite controversy
Despite the controversy over Ranaut's indirect criticism, Jigra has got a mixed response from audiences. The film, which narrates the story of Satya Anand who breaks jail to free her falsely accused brother Ankur Anand, has been lauded for Bhatt's performance. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that after watching Jigra, they understand why she's called the "lady superstar."