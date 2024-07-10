In brief Simplifying... In brief Karan Johar recently highlighted that Sunny Deol performed dance moves similar to the 'Tauba Tauba' track before Vicky Kaushal.

'Bad Newz' first track 'Tauba Tauba' creates buzz

KJo points out Sunny did 'Tauba Tauba' step before Vicky

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:10 am Jul 10, 202410:10 am

What's the story The upcoming film Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has sparked online excitement with its first track Tauba Tauba. Directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie is highly anticipated. The song Tauba Tauba, topping the charts already, has particularly captivated netizens with Kaushal's dance moves. But apparently, there is a star who did the tricky steps first!

Celebrity reactions

'When they say you can't dance...'

Karan Johar recently shared a video of Sunny Deol dancing to a song with moves similar to those in Tauba Tauba. Johar captioned the Story repost, "OMG! He did it first! Sunny sir," accompanied by multiple red heart emojis. Deol also saw the video and shared it on his Story, saying, "When they say you can't dance and then you find you did it before anyone else did."

Kaif's praise

'Tauba Tauba' earned praise from Katrina Kaif

The track has also received acclaim from actor Katrina Kaif, who is married to Kaushal. She described the song as "perfect." According to Kaushal, his wife appreciated every aspect of the track. Notably, Kaif is credited with delivering several dance-heavy Bollywood tracks. The Bad Newz song was written and performed by Karan Aujla and showcases the on-screen chemistry between Kaushal and co-star Dimri.

Making-of video

Behind-the-scenes of 'Tauba Tauba' revealed

﻿Dharma Productions has shared a 1:26-minute video giving fans a sneak peek into the making of Tauba Tauba. The footage features Kaushal rehearsing his dance steps with choreographer Bosco Martis. Martis also posted behind-the-scenes content from the song's preparation on his social media platforms.

Fatehi's reaction

Nora Fatehi celebrates mention in 'Tauba Tauba'

Actor Nora Fatehi also responded to her mention in the song. She posted a Reel on Instagram dancing to Tauba Tauba and captioned it, "Nora Lag di @karanaujla @boscomartis U killed it! All the best to the entire team @karanjohar @vickykaushal09." Kaushal playfully replied to Fatehi's video on his Instagram Story, referencing their previous collaboration, Pachtaoge.