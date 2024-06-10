Next Article

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti enjoy beach day

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's beach date with daughter Malti melts hearts

By Tanvi Gupta 12:38 pm Jun 10, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Amid her busy schedule shooting for The Bluff, global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to share snippets of her daily life, often featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recently, the star seized the day by enjoying a sun-soaked beach outing with her daughter, capturing the precious moments in a delightful video collage on Instagram. "Sundays like this (sic)," wrote Chopra Jonas in the post's caption.

Fan reactions

'Such precious moments': Fans reacted to Chopra's beach day video

The video beautifully showcased little Malti, donning a blue dress and pink hat, joyfully playing on the sandy shore. Meanwhile, Chopra Jonas, exuding elegance in her white attire, attentively ensured her daughter's safety from the playful sea waves. The actor's Instagram post swiftly stirred reactions from fans, with one admirer commenting, "Such precious moments! And it is so important for a mother to have this interaction with her children!" Another user commented, "Her little run I'm sobbing!"

Nostalgia

Chopra Jonas's monokini evoked 'Dostana' nostalgia

For her day out, Chopra Jonas looked breathtaking in a white monokini paired with a black sarong and sun hat. Radiating effortless elegance in her chic monokini, the actor evoked nostalgia among fans, reminiscent of her iconic appearance in Dostana. In the 2008 rom-com, Chopra Jonas's stunning portrayal captivated audiences as she starred alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Fans flooded the comment sections with admiration and memories. "Priyanka in a monokini? This takes me back to Dostana."

Professional updates

The actor knows how to balance work and motherhood

The 41-year-old actor has recently begun filming for The Bluff in Australia, a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo's AGBO. Last week, she posted some heart-melting pictures of Malti playing with a mannequin on the set. In addition to The Bluff, Chopra will also feature in Heads of State, an action-comedy starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid.

Upcoming projects

She recently turned producer for 'Born Hungry'

Chopra Jonas is not only acting but also stepping into the role of a producer under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures. She recently announced a new film project in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's feature documentary Born Hungry. The documentary is an authentic narrative depicting the struggles of a young Indian boy deserted by his family, navigating through trains and distant lands. Now a renowned chef, Sash Simpson embarks on a journey back to India.