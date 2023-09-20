Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Malti Marie; drops pics

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 09:28 am 1 min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most known faces in the world and she is known for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The actor is known for her candid posts on social media. Recently, she shared a set of adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a soft toy of baby Ganesha.

The photos, posted on social media, show Malti dressed in white and playing with the toy, as well as the mother-daughter duo enjoying their time together. Chopra Jonas captioned the post, "A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us wherever we go. #ganpatibappamorya." Malti, the first child of Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas, was born in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple kept their daughter's face hidden from the media for a long time.

Instagram post A post shared by priyankachopra on September 20, 2023 at 9:09 am IST

