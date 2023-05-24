Entertainment

Virat-Anushka to grace red carpet at Cannes? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma might walk the red carpet at Cannes 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most followed celebrities around the world. The celebrity couple is affectionately called #Virushka by the fans and their chemistry has been loved by all. Recently, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, leaving fans to speculate if they were going to walk the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

Is it London or Cannes, fans speculated

The duo posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Some speculated that the couple left for London for the World Test Championship final slated for June. Whereas, another section of netizens pointed out that the duo will walk the Cannes red carpet as Sharma will honor women in cinema along with Kate Winslet. Recently, the couple met France Ambassador to India in New Delhi.

