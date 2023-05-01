Sports

IPL 2023: LSG restrict RCB to 126/9; Naveen-ul-Haq takes three

Written by Parth Dhall May 01, 2023, 09:48 pm 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126/9 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. RCB, who were 62/0 at one stage, suffered a batting collapse. Skipper Faf du Plessis was their top scorer (44). Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik were the only other batters who scored in double figures. Naveen-ul-Haq took three wickets, while Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi shared four.

RCB score 42 runs in Powerplay

The dominance of Kohli and du Plessis continues in the Powerplay in IPL 2023. The RCB openers added 62 runs before Bishnoi dismissed Kohli. Although Kohli and du Plessis were at bay, they scored 42 runs (Powerplay). Krunal Pandya made use of the Lucknow track and bowled three economical overs. Meanwhile, KL Rahul got off the field with a leg issue.

Eight 50+ partnerships for RCB in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers have now registered eight 50+ partnerships in the ongoing IPL season. Notably, Du Plessis has been involved in seven of these partnerships. Kohli too has complimented the regular RCB skipper in this phase.

RCB have used six players at number three

Left-handed batter Anuj Rawat came in to bat at number three. It is worth noting that RCB have used six players in this position in IPL 2023. Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, and Shahbaz Ahmed are the others.

RCB struggle in the middle overs

Although du Plessis held one end, RCB struggled in the middle overs. The Royal Challengers were 92/4 after 15 overs, and at that point, RCB hadn't scored a boundary in the last seven overs. RCB lost Rawat, Maxwell, and Suyash Prabhudessai in the middle overs. Leg-spinner Bishnoi took two wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

Third-most wickets in IPL

Leg-spinner Mishra dismissed Prabhudessai in the 15th over. With this, Mishra became the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He surpassed Lasith Malinga, Piyush Chawla, and R Ashwin, each of whom owns 170 wickets in the tournament. Mishra, who has been a seasoned campaigner, is only behind Dwayne Bravo (183) and Yuzvendra Chahal (178) in terms of IPL wickets.