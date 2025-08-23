5 tourists killed in New York bus crash, including Indians
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred on a New York state highway, claiming the lives of five passengers aboard a tourist bus. The incident took place 40km east of Buffalo, as the tourists were returning to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls. The victims were identified to be of Indian, Chinese, and Filipino origin.
Accident details
Driver likely distracted before crash
According to New York state police commander Major Andre Ray, the driver is believed to have been distracted, leading to a loss of control of the vehicle. "It's believed the operator became distracted, lost control, overcorrected and ended up... over there," Ray said at the scene. The bus was carrying 54 passengers at the time of the accident and fortunately, no children were among those killed.
Ongoing investigation
Bus on day trip to Niagara Falls
The bus had been on a day trip to Niagara Falls, which straddles the US-Canada border. The crash occurred on a highway near Pembroke while returning home. Major Ray ruled out mechanical error and impairment or intoxication as causes of the accident. No charges have been filed so far in connection with this tragic incident.
Emergency response
Translators dispatched to scene to communicate with victims
Translators were dispatched to the scene to communicate with the victims. Eight helicopters took part in the rescue operation, according to Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight. She said her organization is a nonprofit provider of air ambulance services. A police spokesman confirmed that "the driver is alive and well," adding that they are working with him to understand why the bus lost control.
Official response
NY Governor Kathy Hochul, US Senator Chuck Schumer react
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stated that her team was collaborating with state police and local officials to coordinate rescue efforts. Blood and organ donor network Connect Life has appealed for blood donors in light of the crash. Senior US Senator from New York Chuck Schumer expressed his heartbreak over the incident, saying, "I'm heartbroken for all those we've lost and all those injured and praying for their families."