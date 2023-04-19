Sports

IPL 2023: Sluggish LSG compile 154/7 against RR

KL Rahul scored a 32-ball 39 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants compiled just 154/7 despite getting a decent start against Rajasthan Royals in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Super Giants, who were 104/4 in 13.5 overs, accelerated at the death. Nicholas Pooran scored a vital 20-ball 28. Earlier, openers Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul shared an 82-run stand, sailing through the Powerplay.

LSG openers defend in Powerplay

LSG were off to a patchy start after RR elected to field. Although the Super Giants didn't lose a wicket, Rahul and Mayers were kept at bay by Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. Skipper Rahul was dropped twice in the Powerplay, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jason Holder spilling the catches. Nevertheless, LSG were 37/0 after six overs.

A forgettable record for LSG

LSG's 37/0 is the lowest Powerplay score of the ongoing season where a team didn't lose a wicket. Rahul was batting on 19 off 19 balls, while Mayers managed an 18-ball 16 in this phase.

Mayers smash a 42-ball 51

Mayers, who has been in sublime form in his debut season, looked scratchy against RR. Although he picked occasional boundaries, his sluggish approach was under the scanner. Nonetheless, he completed his third half-century in the 13th over (40 balls). He lost the support of Rahul, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda before falling to Ashwin. Mayers smashed 51 off 42 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 3).

Hooda fails to break the deadlock

Once again, Hooda failed to deliver after he was sent in at number four. However, he departed on just 2(4) after he played a slog-sweep to leg. Hooda has now recorded single-digit scores in the last five matches. His score in the ongoing tournament read 17, 2, 7, 9, 2, and 2. Notably, Hooda smashed 451 runs at 32.21 last season.