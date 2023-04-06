Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 01:14 pm 2 min read

LSG eye their second win (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 7). While LSG have a win and a defeat under their belt, SRH lost their only encounter so far this season. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at their previous meeting

As LSG made their debut only last season, the two sides have crossed swords just once. KL Rahul's men successfully defended 169 in that contest, claiming a 12-run win. Rahul (68) and Avesh Khan (4/24) starred for the Lucknow-based team

First player to score fifties in first two IPL matches

Kyle Mayers slammed a terrific 73 against DC on his IPL debut and then backed it up with a 53 against CSK. The southpaw became the first player to hit 50+ scores in his first two IPL matches. He has had a massive impact in the powerplay. As Quinton de Kock has joined the LSG camp, Mayers isn't certain to open versus SRH.

Here are LSG's other key performers

Though KL Rahul failed to fire in LSG's first two games, he boasts the highest average among batters with at least 1,000 IPL runs (47.19). Krunal Pandya is among those rare all-rounders with a double of 1,000 runs and 50 IPL wickets. Mark Wood claimed a terrific fifer (5/14) in LSG's opener versus Delhi Capitals. De Kock mustered 508 runs last season (SR: 148.97).

Here are SRH's other key performers

Bhuvneshwar owns 57 powerplay wickets in IPL. No other bowler has scalped more wickets in this phase. Rahul Tripathi's strike rate of 158.23 was only second to Liam Livingstone (182.08) among batters with at least 400 runs last season. Umran Malik finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker last season (22 wickets). Markram averages 40-plus and boasts a strike rate of over 150 in T20Is.

