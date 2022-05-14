Sports

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, KKR vs SRH: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 14, 2022, 11:25 am 2 min read

Rahul Tripathi has been a linchpin in SRH's batting line-up (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. SRH have five wins to show. They need to win their remaining three matches by a decent margin for a playoff berth. KKR would be raring to foil SRH's chances in this fixture. Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The MCA Stadium in Pune will play host to this duel. The side batting first has won the last six fixtures. A score of around 160-165 could pose troublesome for the chasing side. Among bowlers, pacers have run riot in the last few matches. The last outing at MCA witnessed Gujarat Titans (144/4) hammer Lucknow Super Giants (82) by 62 runs.

KKR How have KKR fared at MCA in IPL?

Kolkata Knight Riders enjoy a 7-1 win-loss record at MCA. This season, they have a win and a loss each from two fixtures. KKR (162/5) battered MI (161/4) to clinch a five-wicket win. Pat Cummins (56*) and Venkatesh Iyer (50*) were the top performers with the willow. Later, KKR (101) were handed a 75-run drubbing by LSG (176/7).

SRH How have SRH fared at MCA in IPL?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just one of their five outings at MCA. In 2013, SRH (119/8) beat Pune Warriors India (108) to clinch an 11-run win. This season, SRH (149/7) lost to RR (210/6) by 61 runs. Aiden Markram (57*) had scored the bulk of runs for SRH. Later, SRH (189/6) failed to overcome CSK (202/2) and eventually lost by 13 runs.

Data Highest and lowest scores at MCA in IPL 2022

Highest scores recorded at MCA this season: 210/6 RR vs SRH, 202/2 CSK vs SRH, and 198/5 PBKS vs MI. Meanwhile, the lowest scores at this venue in IPL 2022: 82 LSG vs GT, 101 KKR vs LSG, and 115 RCB vs RR.

Stats Key performers at MCA in IPL 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) has been the top run-getter at MCA this season. The opening batter has amassed 200 runs from three innings at 66.66 (two fifties). Suryakumar Yadav (MI) is second in line, having aggregated 163 runs from three innings (average 81.50). Pacers Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) and Harshal Patel (RCB) are the joint-highest wicket-takers at MCA in IPL 2022 (six wickets each).

Information KKR vs SRH: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.