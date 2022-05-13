Sports

PBKS complete the double over RCB in IPL 2022

PBKS complete the double over RCB in IPL 2022

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2022, 11:26 pm 3 min read

Liam Livingstone impressed with the bat for Punjab (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. PBKS were asked to bat and they responded by posting a big total of 209/5 in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow (66) and Liam Livingstone (70) shined with the bat. In response, RCB faltered in this massive run-chase.

Match How did the match pan out?

PBKS started well as the openers added 60 runs. RCB hit back, reducing Punjab to 101/3. Another 51-run stand saw PBKS resurrect their innings. Livingstone played well and ensured Punjab crossed the 200-run mark. For RCB, Harshal Patel did well. In response, RCB started strongly before PBKS reduced them to 40/3. Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar added a valuable stand. However, it wasn't enough.

Bairstow Bairstow smashes his 9th IPL half-century

Bairstow smashed a 29-ball 66 for Punjab. The Englishman hammered four fours and seven sixes, enjoying a strike rate of 227.59. In nine matches, Bairstow has scored 202 runs this season. This was his second fifty and the best score as well. Overall, he has amassed 1,240 runs at 36.47. He has smashed nine fifties.

Livingstone Livingstone shows his value once again

Livingstone scored a whirlwind 70 from 42 balls, smashing five fours and four sixes. In 12 games this season, Livingstone has amassed 385 runs at 35.00. This was his fourth fifty in the ongoing season. He has the second-highest number of sixes (29) in IPL 2022, surpassing Andre Russell (28). This is Livingstone's highest score in the IPL.

Bowling Hasaranga equals Chahal's tally; Harshal claims four scalps

Wanindu Hasaranga continued to be amongst the wickets. He claimed 2/15 from his four overs. In the ongoing season, the Lankan spinner has claimed 23 wickets, going level with Yuzvendra Chahal. Hasaranga has an average of 14.65 this season. Harshal (4/34) did well. The pacer has picked up 18 wickets this season at 19.44. Overall, he has claimed 96 scalps, surpassing Chris Morris (95).

Punjab Batting records posted by PBKS

PBKS have now scored in excess of 200 runs in an IPL game for the 17th time. They have achieved the same versus RCB on five occasions. This is now their second-best total versus RCB. Notably, both their scores of 200-plus this season have come versus RCB (earlier 208/5). RCB have now conceded 200-plus total in an IPL game for the 20th time.

Twitter Post Milestone for Virat Kohli

Information 6,500 IPL runs for Kohli

RCB's Virat Kohli slammed a 14-ball 20. He has now become the first batter in IPL to surpass the 6,500-run mark. He has scored 6,519 runs at 36.21. In 13 games this season, Kohli has amassed 236 runs at 19.66.

Information Rabada gets to 20-plus wickets in IPL 2022

PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada was excellent for his side. He has become the htird bowler to claim 20-plus scalps in the IPL 2022 season afetr Chahal and Hasaranga. Notably, he is the only pacer with 20 or more wickets this season.

Information 400 runs for Dhawan in IPL 2022

Shikhar Dhawan (21) became the first Punjab batter to score 400-plus runs this season. He has 402 runs at 40.20. Notably, Dhawan has scored 400-plus runs for the seventh successive season. Overall, he has done the same in nine IPL editions.