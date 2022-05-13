Sports

Statistical preview of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series

Statistical preview of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series

Written by V Shashank May 13, 2022, 10:29 pm 3 min read

Shakib Al Hasan has slammed over 500 runs in Tests against SL (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, the first of which would be played in Chattogram. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is in contention to mark his return to the Test side. As for the visitors, they have a fairly young unit on offer. However, the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side would want to extend their dominance over Bangladesh. Here's more.

Schedule Schedule for the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series

The two-day practice match (May 10-11) between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Cricket Board XI ended in a draw. Here's the schedule of the two-match series. 1st Test: May 15-May 19 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram - 10:00 AM IST. 2nd Test: May 23-May 27 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 10:00 AM IST.

Batsmen Batting records that can be scripted

Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim (4,932) needs 68 runs reach 5,000-run mark in Tests. Tamim Iqbal (4,848) could breach the 5,000-run mark in the two-match series. Rahim (1,043) can surpass Ashraful's tally of most runs against SL in Tests (1,090). Dimuth Karunaratne (834) could breach the 1,000-run mark against Bangladesh. He needs 175 runs to surpass Tillakaratne Dilshan's tally (1,008).

Bowling Bowling records that can be scripted

Left-arm orthodox Taijul Islam (22) can surpass Lasith Malinga's wicket tally (27) in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test encounters. Shakib Al Hasan (142) needs eight wickets to reach 150 scalps in Tests at home. He would be the first to attain the feat among Bangladeshi cricketers. Lasith Embuldeniya (70) can surpass Dhammika Prasad's Test tally (75) to become the 10th highest wicket-taker for SL in whites.

Information Sri Lanka's squad for Bangladesh Test series

Sri Lanka's Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Suminda Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Information Bangladesh's squad for the first Test against SL

Bangladesh's Test squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in Tests

Both teams have faced each other 22 times in Tests. Sri Lanka have won 17 times and lost once (four draws). Sri Lanka have pocketed six wins from eight matches in Bangladesh (two draws). They beat the Bangla Tigers 1-0 on the previous tour (2017-18).

Runs Sangakkara has scored 1,816 runs in Tests against Bangladesh

Sri Lankan Legend, Kumar Sangakkara, has slammed the most runs in the Bangladesh-SL Test encounters. The southpaw scored 1,816 runs at 95.57 (seven hundreds). For Bangladesh, Mohammad Ashraful tops the charts. He racked up 1,090 runs at 45.41 (five hundreds). Among active players, Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) and Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) are the top run-getters for their respective sides with 1,043 and 834 runs, respectively.

Wickets Muralitharan has claimed 89 Test wickets against Bangladesh

Spin maestro Muttiah Muralitharan has affected a whopping 89 dismissals in 11 Tests against Bangladesh. He averaged 13.37 (11 five-fers). Shakib Al Hasan has the best numbers for Bangladesh, having scalped 29 scalps in seven Tests against SL at 41.17 (two five-fers). Among active SL players, Praveen Jayawickrama has clipped 11 wickets in the only game that he faced Bangladesh. He averages 16.18.

Information Highest and lowest scores in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test matches

Sri Lanka's highest Test total against Bangladesh: 730/6d in 2014. Sri Lanka's lowest total against Bangladesh: 222 in 2018. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's highest total against SL: 638 in 2013. Bangladesh's lowest score against SL: 62 in 2007.