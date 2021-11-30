BAN vs PAK: Decoding Abid Ali's achievements in Test cricket

Published on Nov 30, 2021

Abid Ali was superb for Pakistan versus Bangladesh

Pakistan cricket team batter Abid Ali played a brilliant hand in the just concluded first Test against Bangladesh. The senior cricketer got scores of 133 and 91 to help Pakistan win the match on Day 5 earlier today. Abid has achieved notable success in the 15 Test matches he has played so far. Here we decode his stats.

Information

Why does this story matter?

Abid is a champion batter when it comes to the sub-continent or pitches which are a bit slower in nature. He is an excellent player of spin and his experience speaks volumes. His understanding with Shafique was key across both innings in the first Test.

Abid

How did Abid Ali perform in the first Test?

Abid shared a defining 146-run stand alongside debutant Abdullah Shafique in the first innings. Abid scored 133 from 282 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. He followed that up with an aggressive looking 148-ball 91 in the second innings. Abid smashed 12 fours. Notably, his 151-run stand alongside Shafique was the highlight once again.

Stats

Abid has raced to 1,141 runs

With two supreme knocks against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Abid showed character to and presence of mind to stand out. In 15 Tests, Abid has raced to 1,141 runs at an average of 49.60. His 133-run knock saw him register a fourth Test ton. In the second innings, he slammed his third half-century in Test cricket. He also surpassed former Pakistan batter Faisal Iqbal (1,124).

Journey

A look at Abid's Test journey so far

Abid hit a century (109*) in his debut Test innings versus Sri Lanka in December 2019. He followed that up with a 174-run knock in the second innings of the second Test. Abid got one fifty in his next 14 innings before getting to another half-century. He then smashed an unbeaten 215 against Zimbabwe in May 2021. And now, he got two defining scores.

Do you know?

Abid is the highest scorer for Pakistan in 2021

Abid is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in 2021 (Test cricket). He has amassed 656 runs at an average of 50.46. Abid has slammed two tons and two fifties. Overall, he is also the sixth-highest run-scorer in 2021.