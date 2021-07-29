Bangladesh vs Australia, T20Is: Records that can be scripted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 06:55 pm

Bangladesh and Australia will gear up for five T20Is

Bangladesh and Australia are set to battle it out in a five-match T20I series, starting August 3. Australia, who are without several first-team players, lost the T20I series against West Indies recently by a 1-4 margin. Meanwhile, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in the three-match T20I series. There could be a solid contest on offer between Bangladesh and Australia as we decode the key statistics.

Starc

Starc can surpass the 50-wicket mark in T20Is

Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc has claimed 48 T20I wickets from 39 matches at an average of 21.91. He is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for Australia alongside former all-rounder Shane Watson. Starc can get past the 50-wicket mark and become the first Aussie to do so. He can get past R Ashwin, Sunil Narine (52 each), and Sohail Tanvir (54) in terms of T20I wickets.

Shakib

SHakib can become second T20I bowler with 100-plus wickets

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has taken 95 wickets at an average of 20.82. The left-arm spinner can become the second bowler in T20I history to bag 100-plus scalps. Former Sri Lanka ace Lasith Malinga (107) leads the tally. By getting to 100 wickets or more, Shakib will surpass the likes of Tim Southee (99), Shahid Afridi (98), and Rashid Khan (95).

Do you know?

Zampa and Tye can get to 50 T20I scalps

Australian spinner Adam Zampa has taken 47 wickets at an average of 23.78. The right-arm spinner needs two wickets to surpass Watson. He is in line to reach the milestone of 50 wickets alongside pacer Andrew Tye, who has taken 42 wickets.

Runs

Shakib can surpass several stars in terms of T20I runs

Shakib has also racked up 1,604 runs in T20Is at 23.58. Notably, the southpaw can go past the likes of Suresh Raina, Quinton de Kock (1,605 each), Marlon Samuels (1,611), MS Dhoni (1,617), and Alex Hales (1,644) in terms of T20I runs. He can also become just the second Bangladeshi batter to surpass 1,700 runs for the Tigers in the format after Tamim Iqbal.