Over the last few years, several female tennis players have scaled new heights. Ashleigh Barty, Barbora Krejcikova, and Naomi Osaka are some of the modern-day greats who will go places. However, the contemporary generation might find it difficult to surpass the veterans of the sport. Here, we take a look at some of the unbreakable records in women's tennis.

Serena Williams

Most Grand Slams in Open Era

Serena Williams has won the most number of Grand Slams (women's singles) (Open Era). She is just one short of equaling Margaret Court (24) to script the joint-most major title wins overall. Williams is followed by Steffi Graf (22), Chris Evert (18), and Martina Navratilova (18) on the tally. Among the incumbent players, her sister Venus Williams is next with only seven major titles.

Another unbreakable record of Serena

Serena is the only woman to have recorded more than 65 wins across all four Slams. Australia Open: 92-13, French Open: 69-14, Wimbledon: 98-13, and US Open: 106-14. The record is unlikely to be broken in near future.

Chris Evert

Most consecutive match-wins on clay

Between 1973 and 1979, American Chris Evert was deemed invincible on clay. She didn't lose a single match on this surface during the period. Her winning streak of 125 consecutive matches on clay is the longest (single surface) in the Open Era (male or female). She also owns more clay-court titles than any woman in the Open Era (66).

Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf's record of Calendar Golden Slam

In 1988, Germany's Steffi Graf became the only player in tennis history to achieve the Calendar Golden Slam. She won all four Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year (1988). Although world number one Novak Djokovic could break the record this year, no woman seems to be getting closer to this one.

Margaret Court

Most titles at a single major

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Margaret Court, is an owner of 24 Grand Slam titles. The Australian bagged as many as 11 of those at Australian Open. She has most titles at a single major among women and second-most overall (after Rafael Nadal). Serena is her closest rival at Australian Open with seven titles.