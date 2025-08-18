'Thama' to get sequel; Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character won't be killed

In a surprising twist, Nawazuddin Siddiqui 's vampire character in the upcoming film Thama will not be killed off, reported Mid-Day. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna , is set to release on Diwali. It features Siddiqui as a powerful vampire who travels to the present day to fulfill his incomplete love story.

Sequel strategy Character can't be vanquished, unlike 'Stree's Sarkata A source revealed to Mid-Day that Siddiqui's character will be carried forward in the sequel to Thama. The character is portrayed as one who cannot be vanquished, unlike Sarkata from Stree 2 (2024), who was shown destroyed at the end. The source added, "Aditya as well as producer Dinesh Vijan were certain that they wanted the character to take the story forward in the second installment."

Cast details Khurrana, Mandanna, Rawal will also reprise their roles The source further revealed that Khurrana, Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal will also reprise their roles in the sequel. "The way Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee have become part of the Stree franchise, this quartet will be the regulars of Thama," they said. They also added that, unlike Stree and Bhediya, which are comedy-centric films, Thama will be a romance-centric movie with a screenplay and dialogues by Rohan Shankar.