Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' becomes 3rd-highest-grossing Tamil film in US
Rajinikanth's new film, Coolie, is making serious waves in North America. In just four days since release, it's raked in over $6 million—making it the third-highest-grossing Tamil movie ever there.
The film's quick climb past 2.0 shows Rajinikanth still has a massive fanbase across the globe.
'Coolie' is set to overtake 'PS-1'
Coolie is on track to overtake Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and claim the number two spot soon.
Despite competition from War 2, strong word-of-mouth and an all-star lineup—Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and even a cameo by Aamir Khan—are keeping audiences coming back.
The film needs to hit $7.5 million to break even, but with this momentum, it looks like Coolie could get there fast.