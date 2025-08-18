Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' becomes 3rd-highest-grossing Tamil film in US

'Coolie' is set to overtake 'PS-1'

Coolie is on track to overtake Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 and claim the number two spot soon.

Despite competition from War 2, strong word-of-mouth and an all-star lineup—Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and even a cameo by Aamir Khan—are keeping audiences coming back.

The film needs to hit $7.5 million to break even, but with this momentum, it looks like Coolie could get there fast.