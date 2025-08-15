LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Thama' teaser: Maddock Films teases deadly love story, dangerous villain
Summarize
'Thama' teaser: Maddock Films teases deadly love story, dangerous villain

'Thama' teaser: Maddock Films teases deadly love story, dangerous villain

By Isha Sharma
Aug 15, 2025
03:36 pm
What's the story

Maddock Films has unveiled the first-look teaser for their upcoming horror-comedy Thama. The 42-second video features several popular characters from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. These include Stree, Sarkata, Bhediya, and Munjya, who have played key roles in previous movies. The teaser suggests that none of them are as dangerous as a new villain yet to be revealed!

Twitter Post

Step inside the world of 'Thama'

Teaser details

'Thama' release date and other details

The teaser concludes with a promise to reveal the first look of this all-powerful villain on Tuesday, August 19. The film is set to be released on Diwali 2025. The caption for the post reads, "Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today." It further adds that this chapter is a love story "wilder and deadlier than anything you've seen before."

Cast details

Cast of 'Thama'

The horror-comedy thriller Thama, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan is expected to appear in a cameo role.