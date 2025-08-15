'Thama' teaser: Maddock Films teases deadly love story, dangerous villain
What's the story
Maddock Films has unveiled the first-look teaser for their upcoming horror-comedy Thama. The 42-second video features several popular characters from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. These include Stree, Sarkata, Bhediya, and Munjya, who have played key roles in previous movies. The teaser suggests that none of them are as dangerous as a new villain yet to be revealed!
Twitter Post
Step inside the world of 'Thama'
Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today 🎉— Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) August 15, 2025
To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA.
The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19 — your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear.
The… pic.twitter.com/Ngi11lSkv5
Teaser details
'Thama' release date and other details
The teaser concludes with a promise to reveal the first look of this all-powerful villain on Tuesday, August 19. The film is set to be released on Diwali 2025. The caption for the post reads, "Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today." It further adds that this chapter is a love story "wilder and deadlier than anything you've seen before."
Cast details
Cast of 'Thama'
The horror-comedy thriller Thama, part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan is expected to appear in a cameo role.