Jagapathi Babu's talk show with Nagarjuna Akkineni siblings premieres Sunday
Telugu star Jagapathi Babu is stepping into the host's seat with his new talk show, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa, premiering August 17, 2025, on Z5 and OTTplay Premium.
The debut episode features Nagarjuna Akkineni making a rare appearance with his siblings Susheela and Akkineni Venkat.
Expect some playful moments—Babu even jokes with Nagarjuna about his school days, playing villains, and all the attention from female co-stars.
Planned as a multi-season series, show joins OTTplay Premium catalog
Planned as a multi-season series, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa promises candid celebrity chats and personal stories you don't usually hear.
Nagarjuna's siblings are appearing together publicly for the first time, so there's a real peek into his off-screen life.
With Babu's easy chemistry leading the conversation, it should be fun to watch—plus it joins other buzzy shows like Unstoppable with NBK on OTTplay Premium.