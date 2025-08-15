Karan Kundrra adds Mercedes-Benz G 400d to his luxury garage
TV star Karan Kundrra just treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G 400d, sharing the moment with fans on social media.
This Obsidian Black Metallic SUV is the latest proof of his passion for high-performance, luxury cars.
The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹2.55 crore
Kundrra's new G-Class comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.55 crore.
Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine pushing out 325hp and 700 Nm of torque—enough to launch this two-and-a-half-tonne beast from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds.
Its unique horizontal grille also sets it apart from other G-Class models in India.
The actor already owns several luxury vehicles
Kundrra's lineup already includes a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Range Rover, and MINI Cooper S Convertible—not to mention superbikes like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Ducati Diavel.
Clearly, he has a soft spot for both four wheels and two!