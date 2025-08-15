Karan Kundrra adds Mercedes-Benz G 400d to his luxury garage

The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹2.55 crore

Kundrra's new G-Class comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.55 crore.

Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine pushing out 325hp and 700 Nm of torque—enough to launch this two-and-a-half-tonne beast from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

Its unique horizontal grille also sets it apart from other G-Class models in India.