T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden, Vernon Philander named Pakistan's coaches

Sep 14, 2021

Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander are set to coach Pakistan for the impending T20 World Cup. The newly-elected chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Ramiz Raja, made the announcement in a press conference on Monday. Hayden and Philander will be in charge after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis resigned from their respective posts. Here are further details.

Statement

Ramiz talks about the credentials of Hayden and Philander

"The Australian can bring some aggression into the team. He has experience of World Cups and was a world-class player himself. Having an Australian in the dressing room will be of great benefit for us," Ramiz said on Hayden. On Philander, Raja said, "I know him well, he understands the nuances of bowling and he has a great record in Australia."

Hayden

One of Australia's greatest batsmen

Hayden is regarded as one of the greats of Australian cricket. He redefined the art of opening across formats. One of the best left-handed batters, Hayden, racked up 8,625 runs from 103 Tests at a phenomenal average of 50.73. The tally includes 30 hundreds. Hayden also smashed 6,133 runs from 161 ODIs at 43.80. He also owns 10 tons in the format.

Philander

A look at Philander's career

During his career, South African seamer Philander drew praise for his swing. He outfoxed the greatest batters with his vicious deliveries. Philander played in an era where South Africa peaked in Test cricket. He snapped up 224 wickets from 64 Tests at an incredible average of 22.32. The former SA pacer scalped 13 five-wicket hauls and two 10-fors.

Information

Hayden and Philander have minimal coaching experience

Both Hayden and Philander have been exceptional as players but carry minimal coaching experience. Philander retired from international cricket in 2020. He was due to take part in South Africa's domestic season. Hayden, who retired in 2009, ventured into commentary.

Role

Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq recently joined Pakistan's coaching staff

Earlier this month, Misbah and Waqar had stepped down as head coach and bowling coach of Pakistan. The likes of Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq replaced the duo on an interim basis for Pakistan's home series against New Zealand. Saqlain is likely to continue as head coach for a longer period. He would then share coaching duties with Hayden and Philander.