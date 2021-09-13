Former batsman Ramiz Raja elected as chairman of PCB

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has been formally elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board for three years, after winning an unopposed election. Ramiz was nominated for the post by Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. The latter was the front-runner after it was reported that Ehsan Mani would not continue his role. Ramiz has now become the 30th PCB's chairman.

A look at the details

Ramiz has become the fourth former Pakistan cricketer to become chairman after Ijaz Butt, Javed Burki, and Abdul Hafeez Kardar. Ramiz was the only one to submit his nomination papers for the post. Retired judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed, an election commissioner nominated by Pakistan PM Imran, oversaw the entire process.

T20 WC: Ramiz was involved in selection of Pakistan's squad

It is understood that Ramiz had an involvement in the selection of Pakistan's squad for the impending T20 World Cup. Interestingly, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned hours after the squad was announced.

Ramiz's second stint with the PCB

This is the second stint for Ramiz with the PCB. He served as the CEO between 2003 and 2004. Ramiz was actively involved in organizing India's historic tour of Pakistan in 2004. He also played a key role in transforming Pakistan's domestic system. Ramiz helped the PCB bring in central contracts for Pakistan players. However, he had left by the time they were introduced.

Ramiz will have to give up his commentary duties

Ramiz was involved in the launch of the National Cricket Academy before resigning from his position in August 2004. He had to part ways owing to conflict of interest as he was also working as a commentator. Ramiz continued with commentary thereafter. However, he will have to leave his commentary duties while working as the PCB chairman this time.

A look at his career

Ramiz represented Pakistan as a player from 1984 to 1997. He aggregated 5,841 runs from 198 ODIs at an average of 32.09. The tally includes 9 hundreds and 31 fifties. He also racked up 2,833 runs from 57 Tests at 31.83. Ramiz is a veteran of over 10,000 First-class runs. He also tallied 9,490 runs in List A cricket.