Last updated on

Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 12:51 pm

South Africa beat Pakistan in the second T20I to level the four-match series 1-1. The Proteas restricted Pakistan for 140/9 in 20 overs. George Linde (3/23) was terrific with the ball to disallow Pakistan from going the distance. In reply, South Africa won the match by six wickets and six overs to spare. Here we present the records broken.

SA vs PAK How did the match pan out?

Pakistan were reduced to 10/2 before Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez added 58 runs for the third wicket. However, from 92/3, Pakistan suffered a collapse (128/8). For SA, Lizaad Williams impressed as well, claiming three scalps. The hosts got off to a decent start (58/2 in six overs). From there on the job was done well. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen contributed.

Babar Babar registers 17th career IPL fifty

Babar Azam struck 50 from 50 deliveries, hitting five fours. The Pakistan captain registered his 17th fifty in T20Is. He has raced to 1,794 runs in 49 T20Is at an average of 47.21. Babar surpassed the likes of Glenn Maxwell (1,780) and Tamim Iqbal (1,758) in terms of career T20I runs. He is now the 16th-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Batting Notable batting stats registered in the match

Hafeez (32) now has 2,368 career T20I runs at 27.85. The senior cricketer got past the tally of Aaron Finch (2,346). He is the third cricketer in South Africa-Pakistan T20Is to notch 275 or more runs. Aiden Markram (54) slammed his second T20I fifty. It's now his highest T20I score. Mohammad Rizwan registered his maiden T20I duck against SA.

Information Linde and Shamsi script these feats