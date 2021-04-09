Last updated on

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to face Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 opener tonight in Chennai. Veteran batsman AB de Villiers will have a crucial role to play for RCB against the defending champions. ABD has been a consistent force for his side and a vital contribution tonight would be massive. We decode his numbers against MI.

IPL ABD's overall IPL performance and his numbers against MI

ABD has featured in 169 IPL matches, scoring 4,849 runs at an average of 40.40. He has slammed three centuries and 38 fifties. ABD has a strike rate of 151.91 and a best score of 133*. Against Mumbai, he has racked up 726 runs from 23 games at a strike rate of 146.08. The tally also includes 33 sixes and 66 fours.

ABD vs MI A look at his performance against key MI bowlers

The battle between ABD and MI's pace contingent is certainly a treat. So far, he has managed to score 99 runs off 70 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while the right-arm pacer has dismissed him two times On the other hand, the former Delhi Capitals batsman has managed 41 runs off 16 balls by Trent Boult, while the Kiwi pacer has dismissed him once.

Details ABD's numbers across powerplay, middle and death overs

In the powerplay overs (1-6), the former South African star has scored 716 runs at an average of 32.55 In the middle overs (7-15), the versatile batsman has racked 2,471 runs at an average of 45.76. He has scored 1,662 runs at an average of 46.17 in the death overs (16-20).

