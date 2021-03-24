Sanju Samson is all set to lead Rajasthan Royals in the 14th edition of Indian Premier League, starting April 9. The Indian middle-order batsman was chosen for the role after the Rajasthan-based franchise let go of Steve Smith ahead of this year's player auction. Samson, who is a mainstay batsman for the side, can break several records this season. We present the same.

Career A look at his IPL career

Over the years, Samson has emerged as one of the brightest talents in the cash-rich league. He has also been among the runs in the last few seasons. At present, Samson owns 2,584 runs from 107 IPL games at an average of 27.78. The tally includes 2 hundreds and 13 fifties. Samson has also smashed over 100 sixes (115) in the tournament.

Feat Samson set to complete 3,000 IPL runs

Samson could reach the 3,000-run mark in the upcoming edition. He requires 416 more to accomplish the milestone. Samson, who occupies the 24th spot, could enter the top 20 on the list of all-time run-scorers. He could surpass Murali Vijay (2,619), KL Rahul (2,647), Virender Sehwag (2,728) and Yuvraj Singh (2,750) on the tally. However, the competition between Samson and Rahul will be close.

Information A look at other records he can break

Samson is one of the few players to have scored two or more hundreds in the IPL. Considering his present form, he could match the tally of AB de Villiers (3) by slamming one more. He could also complete 200 fours in the tournament (191).

Milestones Samson can achieve these feats for RR