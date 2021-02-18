England all-rounder Moeen Ali saw teams get into a bidding war for him in the IPL 2021 Auction on Thursday. Moeen, who was released by RCB last month, saw Chennai Super Kings splash Rs. 7 crore for his services in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Punjab Kings were in the race for Moeen before CSK won the same.

IPL Moeen hasn't fired in the IPL

Moeen made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018, scoring 77 runs and claiming three wickets. The following season saw the all-rounder play 11 games. He scored 220 runs at 27.50, besides picking up six wickets. In the 2020 edition, Moeen played just three games, scoring 12 runs and picking up one wicket.

Moeen A crucial period awaits Moeen ahead of the World T20

Looking at his IPL record, CSK have taken a risk on Moeen. They will hope that he delivers the goods when called upon in the playing XI. If they want to extract the maximum, then Moeen needs to play consistently. It's a crucial period for Moeen ahead of the ICC World T20 to be held in India later this year.

Information Another all-rounder for CSK

CSK have roped in another all-rounder in the form of Moeen. The southpaw has joined the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, and Dwayne Bravo on the CSK roster.

Twitter Post Chennai win the bid for Moeen