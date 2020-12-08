England cricketer Ben Stokes has lost his father Ged on Tuesday. Ged, who was a former rugby league international,. revealed in August he had been diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, having spent five weeks seriously ill in hospital. Notably, Ben took a period of compassionate leave between August and October to be with his father. Here's more.

Workington Ged will be greatly missed: Workington Town

Stokes played for New Zealand and went on to coach Whitehaven and Workington Town. Workington issued a statement saying: "Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed." He had played for Workington in the early 1980s and returned later as coach in 2003. His family had relocated to Cumbria from New Zealand.

Ben Stokes Stokes had taken an indefinite leave in January

Stokes had taken an indefinite leave to be by his father's side after the Johannesburg Test against South Africa in January this year. He returned to international cricket after a gap of nearly six months when international cricket resumed with England hosting West Indies in July. Stokes then returned home after the Pakistan series in August to be with his family.

Rugby Football League issues a statement

The Rugby Football League also issued a statement which read: "Ged was a New Zealand international who became a fine servant to the British game with his work in rugby league across Cumbria."

Stokes missed the first couple of weeks of the Indian Premier League 2020 before joining the Rajasthan Royals set up in October. He featured in the three T20Is in South Africa before returning home last week ahead of the postponed ODIs.

