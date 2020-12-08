Australia won the third and final T20I against India by 12 runs on Tuesday at the SCG. The three-match series ended 2-1 after India had won the previous two games. It was an interesting and close battle between two teams in this series. Over the course of the three games, there was plenty on offer. Here we present the key takeaways.

Samson Samson fails to show that he belongs at top level

There was a lot of talk surrounding Sanju Samson and why he should be given more chances in Team India colors. The management has backed Sanju, however, the results haven't come. In all three matches, he had the platform to convince everyone about his credentials. However, with just 48 runs scored, Samson failed to deliver. In seven T20Is, he has managed 83 runs.

Natarajan T Natarajan impresses in debut T20I series

India have found a new left-arm pace option in the form of 29-year-old T Natarajan. Natarajan was exceptional for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season and made his debut for India in the third ODI against Australia. He was the best Indian bowler in the T20I series, having claimed six scalps and boasting of a sound economy rate.

Spinners Spinners Swepson and Zampa shine for Australia

The Aussies will be delighted with spinners Mitchell Swepson and Adam Zampa. The two stuck to their plans and were rewarded. In the final T20I, they claimed four wickets between them to derail India's chase. In the first two T20Is as well, they claimed crucial scalps. Looking at their economy rate, both Swepson and Zampa fared much better than their Indian counterparts.

Wade Matthew Wade shows his brilliance at the top