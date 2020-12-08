Last updated on Dec 08, 2020, 06:38 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Australia won the third and final T20I against India by 12 runs on Tuesday at the SCG.
The three-match series ended 2-1 after India had won the previous two games.
It was an interesting and close battle between two teams in this series.
Over the course of the three games, there was plenty on offer.
Here we present the key takeaways.
There was a lot of talk surrounding Sanju Samson and why he should be given more chances in Team India colors.
The management has backed Sanju, however, the results haven't come.
In all three matches, he had the platform to convince everyone about his credentials.
However, with just 48 runs scored, Samson failed to deliver.
In seven T20Is, he has managed 83 runs.
India have found a new left-arm pace option in the form of 29-year-old T Natarajan.
Natarajan was exceptional for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season and made his debut for India in the third ODI against Australia.
He was the best Indian bowler in the T20I series, having claimed six scalps and boasting of a sound economy rate.
The Aussies will be delighted with spinners Mitchell Swepson and Adam Zampa.
The two stuck to their plans and were rewarded.
In the final T20I, they claimed four wickets between them to derail India's chase.
In the first two T20Is as well, they claimed crucial scalps.
Looking at their economy rate, both Swepson and Zampa fared much better than their Indian counterparts.
An injury to Aaron Finch saw Matthew Wade opening the innings in the second T20I.
Wade was outstanding and batted with a lot of aggression.
He attacked the Indian bowlers in both the T20Is and forged valuable partnerships.
He got scores of 58 and 80 to make his presence felt.
His strike rate was healthy and that forced the bowlers to guess their approach.
