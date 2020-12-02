Last updated on Dec 02, 2020, 12:49 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Another member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for coronavirus.
The Health Ministry of New Zealand confirmed the development on Wednesday.
Notably, the recent surge has taken the total number of cases in the squad to eight.
Earlier, three members of the touring party were found to have contracted the virus.
Here is more on the same.
As per reports, as many as 46 members of the contingent were tested on Monday, with seven of them having returned positive earlier.
Notably, a total of 42 members of the Pakistan contingent returned negative.
Meanwhile, three of them were under investigation "to determine whether they are historical cases".
The player, who has tested positive, is one of the three cases.
Here is what the Health Ministry stated.
"There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand. This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation," it said.
The statement added that the Pakistan team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines that any activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19. Notably, the squad is presently undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan addressed the players after the New Zealand cricket board reported breach of COVID-19 protocols.
He advised the players to adhere to guidelines during the mandatory quarantine period.
The PCB CEO had to intervene as the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.
It remains to be seen if the bilateral series goes ahead with rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Pakistani camp.
As per the official schedule, the tour will officially kick-off with the three-match T20I series on December 18.
The final two T20Is will be played on December 20 and 22 respectively.
A two-Test series will follow the T20Is (December 26 to January 7).
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.