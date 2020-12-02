Another member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for coronavirus. The Health Ministry of New Zealand confirmed the development on Wednesday. Notably, the recent surge has taken the total number of cases in the squad to eight. Earlier, three members of the touring party were found to have contracted the virus. Here is more on the same.

Members 46 members were tested on Monday

As per reports, as many as 46 members of the contingent were tested on Monday, with seven of them having returned positive earlier. Notably, a total of 42 members of the Pakistan contingent returned negative. Meanwhile, three of them were under investigation "to determine whether they are historical cases". The player, who has tested positive, is one of the three cases.

Statement An excerpt from NZ Health Ministry's statement

Here is what the Health Ministry stated. "There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand. This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation," it said.

Information Authorities to monitor the Pakistan team

The statement added that the Pakistan team is not allowed to train until the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health determines that any activities are unlikely to transmit COVID-19. Notably, the squad is presently undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Warning PCB CEO Wasim Khan warned Pakistan players after protocol breach

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan addressed the players after the New Zealand cricket board reported breach of COVID-19 protocols. He advised the players to adhere to guidelines during the mandatory quarantine period. The PCB CEO had to intervene as the New Zealand government clarified that the Pakistan squad could be deported with another breach of protocols.

Series The COVID-19 cases have put the tour in doubt