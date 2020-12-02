England completed a clean sweep over South Africa after winning the third T20I by nine wickets. With this win, England enjoyed a convincing 3-0 series victory to move atop the ICC T20I Rankings. SA posted 192/3 in 20 overs, with Rassie van der Dussen scoring an unbeaten 74. In reply, Dawid Malan (99*) and Jos Buttler (67*) earned England a famous win.

SA vs ENG How did the match pan out?

South Africa were restricted to 62/3 at one stage, before Dussen and Faf du Plessis (54*) added 128 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo excelled at the death and helped SA get past 190. England lost Jason Roy early on but Buttler and Malan had different plans. They stood tall and defied the SA bowlers, winning the match with 14 balls to spare.

Records Buttler and Malan smash biggest-ever second-wicket partnership

Buttler and Malan's unbeaten 167-run stand is now the biggest-ever second-wicket partnership in men's T20Is. Notably, they scored at a run-rate of 11.92. Buttler went past 1,500 runs in T20Is (1,551). He became the third Englishman to achieve this milestone. The wicket-keeper batsman struck his 10th career T20I fifty. He went past Mahela Jayawardene in terms of T20I runs (1,493).

Malan Fantastic Malan scripts these records

Malan surpassed the 850-run mark in T20Is for England (855). The number one ranked T20I player smashed his ninth career T20I fifty. Malan is averaging 53.43 in T20Is. Malan accumulated 173 runs versus South Africa in his three knocks in this series. As per Opta, this is the now the most runs recorded in a men's T20I series against the Proteas.

Feats Faf and Dussen register these feats

Playing his 50th T20I, Faf has gone past 1,500 runs (1,528). He slammed his 10th career T20I fifty. Notably, he has 1,466 runs for SA, with the others coming for World XI. Dussen went past 500 runs in T20Is (542). He notched his best score in T20Is. Their 127-run stand is now the second-highest fourth-wicket partnership ever in men's T20Is.

Do you know? Jordan is England's most successful bowler in T20Is

Chris Jordan (1/42) has raced to 66 career T20I scalps at 25.31. He is now the most successful bowler for England in T20Is. The pacer surpassed Stuart Broad's tally of 65 wickets.