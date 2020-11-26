Media consulting firm Ormax Media has released the findings of its study on 'IPL Franchise Fans'. This is based on a research conducted among 3,200 urban respondents across 23 states in the country. Notably, the data was collected through the course of the eight weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign. Here are further details on the same.

Findings What was the study based on?

The study revealed the number of fans across the eight IPL franchises at 86.0 million (8.6 crore). It defined a franchise fan as someone who has a clear favorite team, is emotionally attached to it and watches the team's matches from start to finish. Also, the fan discusses the team and its players online or offline.

Teams Teams with the strongest fan base

Chennai Super Kings emerged as the strongest franchise, with 26.8 million fans. The MS Dhoni-led side was followed by five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians (MI) at 24.8 million fans. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ranks third, with 13.3 million fans. Between them, these three franchises account for 75% of the total fan base. Meanwhile, the other remaining franchises contribute to 25%.

Numbers A look at the numbers

55 million of the total franchise fans are males, while 31 million are females. CSK and RCB have the most gender-balanced fan base, with the proportion of female fans being the highest at 40% each. This is largely due to the presence of stars Dhoni and Kohli. Meanwhile, MI lead CSK by a slender margin when it comes to the male fan base.

Comment 'Strong fan base os key for a profitable franchise'

"Apart from viewership, a definitive measure of the success of a sports league is whether the teams playing in it manage to build a sizeable fan base over the years. A strong fan base is eventually the key for a profitable franchise," said Ormax Media founder Shailesh Kapoor. This offers higher monetization opportunities through sponsorships, ticket sales, merchandizing, licensing and other such avenues.

