'Scam 2010': When will Hansal Mehta's series release?
What's the story
Filming for Scam 2010, the third installment of Hansal Mehta's acclaimed Scam series, will begin in late May 2026, reported Variety India. The show is slated to premiere on SonyLIV in early 2027. This season will chronicle the dramatic rise and fall of Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group. It will delve into his business empire, public persona, and high-profile legal battles.
Plot inspiration
Season will be based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book
Scam 2010 is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story. The season will cover Roy's journey from building a massive business empire to facing legal challenges. As with previous seasons, the series will delve into the complexities of Roy's image in the public eye, and the themes of power and accountability in Indian finance.
Director's comeback
Other projects Mehta is currently working on
Mehta is returning as the director for Scam 2010 after his successful stint with Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story. The second season, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was Scam 2003: The Telgi Story which narrated the story of Abdul Karim Telgi. Apart from Scam 2010, Mehta is also working on Family Business starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, and Gandhi featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. His last directorial was The Buckingham Murders.