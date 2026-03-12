'Scam 2010': When will Hansal Mehta's series release?

Scam 2010 is based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay's book Sahara: The Untold Story. The season will cover Roy's journey from building a massive business empire to facing legal challenges. As with previous seasons, the series will delve into the complexities of Roy's image in the public eye, and the themes of power and accountability in Indian finance.

Director's comeback

Other projects Mehta is currently working on

Mehta is returning as the director for Scam 2010 after his successful stint with Scam 1992: The Hansal Mehta Story. The second season, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, was Scam 2003: The Telgi Story which narrated the story of Abdul Karim Telgi. Apart from Scam 2010, Mehta is also working on Family Business starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, and Gandhi featuring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. His last directorial was The Buckingham Murders.