WhatsApp and Facebook get new scam detection tools

Meta has announced the launch of new scam detection tools across its platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The move is part of the company's ongoing efforts to combat global scam networks and online fraud. The new features are designed to warn users about suspicious activity and potentially risky interactions before they fall victim to scams.

User protection New tools to flag unusual behavior The new tools from Meta are designed to flag unusual behavior early, giving users a chance to pause and reconsider their actions. This is especially useful when dealing with suspicious friend requests, device-linking attempts, or scam messages. The company stressed that these measures are necessary because online fraudsters constantly evolve their tactics and often try to operate under the radar.

Feature enhancement Alerts for WhatsApp's device-linking feature One of the key updates is for WhatsApp's device-linking feature. Now, users will get alerts if unusual behavioral signals are detected when someone tries to link their account with another device. The warning message will show where the request is coming from, allowing users to assess its legitimacy before approving it.

Fraud prevention Scammers often trick victims into sharing device-linking codes Meta explained that scammers often try to trick victims into sharing device-linking codes through elaborate social engineering tactics. They may pose as a talent competition asking you to vote by going to a website and entering your phone number, followed by a device linking code on your WhatsApp. The goal of the alert system is to thwart these schemes before they succeed, especially when scammers try to take over an account.

User awareness Warnings for suspicious friend requests on Facebook Meta is also testing new alerts on Facebook to flag suspicious friend requests. These notifications may appear when a user receives or sends a request to an account that shows unusual signals, such as having very few mutual connections or being located in a different country. The company hopes the warnings will encourage users to think carefully before accepting requests from unfamiliar profiles.