England pace spearhead Stuart Broad has been nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. Broad was announced as one of the six nominees on BBC Radio One Breakfast by Greg James and Joe Wicks. Meanwhile, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton was the first sportsman to be nominated for the prestigious year-end award. Here are the further details.

Quote Broad expresses his contentment upon being nominated

Broad took to Twitter, expressing his elation. "Such a huge honor to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020. Thanks @gregjames & @thebodycoach for announcing. Right- back to the cricket nets! Thank You! #SPOTY," he wrote.

Twitter Post 'It is such a huge honor', says Broad

Such a huge honour to be nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020. Thanks @gregjames @thebodycoach for announcing. Right- back to the cricket nets! 🏏

Thank You! #SPOTY pic.twitter.com/VO7L5yIY1H — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) December 1, 2020

Run His astonishing run in 2020

Broad received recognition after he took his 500th Test wicket during the English summer. He became the second Englishman after James Anderson to achieve this feat. So far, Broad is the most prolific bowler this year, having accounted for 35 scalps at an incredible average of 14.11. Notably, he also became the first bowler to take 50 wickets in the ICC World Test Championship.

Data Seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets

Broad became the seventh bowler after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (600), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519), to take 500 wickets in Test cricket. He is only the fourth fast bowler to do so.

Do you know? Third cricketer to be nominated since 2018

This is the third year running that a cricketer has been nominated for the SPOTY award. Anderson was nominated for the crown in 2018, while all-rounder Ben Stokes claimed it last year for his contribution in World Cup and The Ashes.

Hamilton Hamilton was named the first nominee for this year's award