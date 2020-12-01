Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Briton will therefore miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. Mercedes said Hamilton woke with mild symptoms on Monday and returned a positive result at a subsequent test and again at a retest. Notably, Hamilton won the Bahrain Grand Prix at the same circuit on Sunday.

Mercedes Lewis returned a negative result three times last week

Mercedes said that the 35-year-old was tested three times last week, including on Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit, and returned a negative result on each occasion. "Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme."

Bahrain GP Hamilton wins Bahrain GP after Grosjean escapes fire

Hamilton won the Bahrain GP over the weekend to clinch his 11th victory of the season. The Briton, who has 13 podium finishes in total this season, surged to 332 points. The Bahrain GP was marred by Romain Grosjean's fiery crash. Grosjean was taken to hospital with burns to the back of both hands. His car had hit the barrier on the first lap.

Quote Mercedes wish Hamilton for a swift recovery

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery," a statement issued by the team said.