Gameweek nine of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Sunday and we witnessed some crucial results. Borussia Dortmund suffered a shocking defeat against FC Koln to drop down to fourth in the standings. Bayer Leverkusen maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign. The likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Gladbach registered wins. Here are the key numbers.

Bayern Lewandowski scores a stunner against Stuttgart

Bayern Munich came from behind to register a 3-1 win over Stuttgart. Talisman Robert Lewandowski scored his 12th league goal this season. The Polish international has raced to 261 goals for Bayern in 303 games across competitions. He has now amassed 15-plus goals in 10 successive seasons. Bayern have scored in each of their last 37 matches across competitions, including 22 in the Bundesliga.

FC Koln FC Koln's 18-game winless run is officially over

FC Koln registered their maiden win in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. Their 2-1 win over Dortmund has helped them get above the relegation zone. Notably, FC Koln have ended their 18-match winless run in the Bundesliga. Ellyes Skhiri, who scored a brace, has netted each of Koln's last three goals in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Dortmund suffered their third loss of the season.

Leipzig Sturdy Leipzig show their character

Angelino was once again on the scoresheet as RB Leipzig earned a crucial 2-1 win against Arminia. Leipzig, who are second at the moment, have scored at least two goals in each of their five Bundesliga home games this season. Wing-back Angelino netted his fourth goal of the league campaign (highest for Leipzig). Meanwhile, Arminia have lost each of their last seven games.

Numbers Gladbach pile on the misery for Schalke, Leverkusen stay unbeaten

Gladbach thrashed Schalke 4-1 to go seventh. They maintained their unbeaten run at home, winning two and drawing three games. Schalke are rooted bottom this season, having amassed just three points. They are now without a victory in 25 league games. Leverkusen drew 0-0 against Hertha to stay third in the Bundesliga 2020-21 season. This was their first draw after four successive league wins.